PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs PJT

After finishing at $69.64 in the prior trading day, PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE: PJT) closed at $70.28, up 0.92%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 87064 shares were traded. PJT stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.51.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PJT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.42. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Meates Helen T sold 30,000 shares for $79.88 per share. The transaction valued at 2,396,340 led to the insider holds 47,741 shares of the business.

Lee Ji-Yeun sold 57,000 shares of PJT for $3,991,881 on Aug 30. The Managing Partner now owns 108,357 shares after completing the transaction at $70.03 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PJT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.76B and an Enterprise Value of 1.79B. As of this moment, PJT’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PJT has reached a high of $83.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.20.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 206.92K shares per day over the past 3-months and 175.64k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 25.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.41M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PJT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 571.26k with a Short Ratio of 0.57M, compared to 553.53k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.30% and a Short% of Float of 2.37%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PJT’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.00, compared to 1.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.54.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.81, with high estimates of $0.92 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.23 and $2.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.09. EPS for the following year is $4.91, with 5 analysts recommending between $5.15 and $4.7.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $237.96M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $264.3M to a low estimate of $214.6M. As of the current estimate, PJT Partners Inc.’s year-ago sales were $233.14M, an estimated increase of 2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $273.09M, an increase of 9.90% over than the figure of $2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $285M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $251.5M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PJT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03B, up 1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.28B and the low estimate is $1.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.