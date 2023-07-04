Prime Medicine Inc. (PRME)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Prime Medicine Inc.’s stock clocked out at $14.82, up 1.16% from its previous closing price of $14.65. In other words, the price has increased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 109681 shares were traded. PRME stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.41.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PRME’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.60 and its Current Ratio is at 10.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on April 18, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when GV 2019 GP, L.L.C. sold 19,003 shares for $14.97 per share. The transaction valued at 284,496 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

GV 2019 GP, L.L.C. sold 37,405 shares of PRME for $563,248 on Jun 20. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $15.06 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, GV 2019 GP, L.L.C., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 6,532 shares for $15.02 each. As a result, the insider received 98,109 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRME now has a Market Capitalization of 1.44B and an Enterprise Value of 1.22B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRME has reached a high of $21.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.97.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PRME traded 396.55K shares on average per day over the past three months and 895.29k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 89.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.94M. Insiders hold about 25.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.36% stake in the company. Shares short for PRME as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.6M with a Short Ratio of 3.60M, compared to 4.05M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.70% and a Short% of Float of 13.39%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.42, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.56 and -$1.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.68. EPS for the following year is -$1.78, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.58 and -$2.01.