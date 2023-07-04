ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) Shares Rise by 0.62% to Close at $1.63

As of close of business last night, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s stock clocked out at $1.63, up 0.62% from its previous closing price of $1.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 133237 shares were traded. PRQR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6000.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PRQR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.30 and its Current Ratio is at 8.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JMP Securities on March 30, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Mkt Outperform and sets its target price to $5 from $1.50 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRQR now has a Market Capitalization of 131.12M and an Enterprise Value of 2.30M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 29.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.65 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRQR has reached a high of $3.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8883, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0152.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PRQR traded 461.13K shares on average per day over the past three months and 245.33k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 80.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.89M. Insiders hold about 19.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PRQR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 525.16k with a Short Ratio of 0.53M, compared to 1.37M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.65% and a Short% of Float of 0.84%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.21 and -$0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.29 and -$0.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRQR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $65.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $700k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.33M, up 506.30% from the average estimate.