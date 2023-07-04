Quipt Home Medical Corp. (QIPT) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $5.25

As of close of business last night, Quipt Home Medical Corp.’s stock clocked out at $5.25, down -1.69% from its previous closing price of $5.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 77465 shares were traded. QIPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.15.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of QIPT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 104.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QIPT now has a Market Capitalization of 228.83M and an Enterprise Value of 334.05M. As of this moment, Quipt’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 90.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.90 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QIPT has reached a high of $7.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.39.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that QIPT traded 303.48K shares on average per day over the past three months and 712.28k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.31M. Insiders hold about 3.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.59% stake in the company. Shares short for QIPT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 166.62k with a Short Ratio of 0.17M, compared to 71.58k on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and -$0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.13, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.2 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $60.46M. It ranges from a high estimate of $64M to a low estimate of $59.57M. As of the current estimate, Quipt Home Medical Corp.’s year-ago sales were $36.69M, an estimated increase of 64.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $64.13M, an increase of 60.00% less than the figure of $64.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $61.06M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QIPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $236.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $216.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $222.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $139.86M, up 59.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $266.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $299.9M and the low estimate is $237.76M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.