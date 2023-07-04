RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) Stocks Reach New Highs at $18.97 During Trading Session

After finishing at $18.70 in the prior trading day, RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) closed at $18.97, up 1.44%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 146154 shares were traded. RAPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.44.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RAPT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.90 and its Current Ratio is at 10.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on June 15, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 19 when HO WILLIAM sold 5,000 shares for $18.88 per share. The transaction valued at 94,400 led to the insider holds 20,992 shares of the business.

Robbins Wendye bought 2,500 shares of RAPT for $50,125 on Mar 14. The Director now owns 6,500 shares after completing the transaction at $20.05 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Robbins Wendye, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $18.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 47,487 and bolstered with 14,900 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RAPT now has a Market Capitalization of 650.49M and an Enterprise Value of 427.39M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 749.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 482.38 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RAPT has reached a high of $32.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.75.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 352.64K shares per day over the past 3-months and 407.39k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 38.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.83M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RAPT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.49M with a Short Ratio of 3.49M, compared to 2.92M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.15% and a Short% of Float of 13.77%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.68 and a low estimate of -$0.86, while EPS last year was -$0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.8, with high estimates of -$0.7 and low estimates of -$0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.84 and -$3.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.17. EPS for the following year is -$3.34, with 11 analysts recommending between -$2.72 and -$4.36.