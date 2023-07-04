Renasant Corporation (RNST) Stock Closes up 1.53% on Monday Trading

Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ: RNST) closed the day trading at $26.53 up 1.53% from the previous closing price of $26.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 95948 shares were traded. RNST stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.91.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RNST, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Perry Curtis J bought 10,000 shares for $24.45 per share. The transaction valued at 244,495 led to the insider holds 70,413 shares of the business.

FOY JOHN bought 3,000 shares of RNST for $77,850 on May 03. The Director now owns 34,793 shares after completing the transaction at $25.95 per share. On Apr 07, another insider, HOLLAND NEAL A JR, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 500 shares for $30.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 15,000 and bolstered with 68,642 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RNST now has a Market Capitalization of 1.50B. As of this moment, Renasant’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RNST is 1.09, which has changed by -1,175.28% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,615.58% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RNST has reached a high of $41.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.48.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RNST traded about 242.80K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RNST traded about 285.85k shares per day. A total of 56.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.49M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RNST as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.1M with a Short Ratio of 1.10M, compared to 1.01M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.97% and a Short% of Float of 2.81%.

Dividends & Splits

RNST’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.88, up from 0.88 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.59. The current Payout Ratio is 27.60% for RNST, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 28, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.78 and a low estimate of $0.73, while EPS last year was $0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.72, with high estimates of $0.78 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.15 and $2.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.01. EPS for the following year is $2.91, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.22 and $2.5.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $171.73M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $175.3M to a low estimate of $161.77M. As of the current estimate, Renasant Corporation’s year-ago sales were $143.03M, an estimated increase of 20.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $170.48M, an increase of 7.50% less than the figure of $20.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $175.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $154.32M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RNST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $700.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $637.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $685.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $630.55M, up 8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $696.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $724.5M and the low estimate is $635.56M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.