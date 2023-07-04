Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) Stocks Hit Low of $38.51 Before Closing at $38.85

In the latest session, Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE: RTO) closed at $38.85 down -0.41% from its previous closing price of $39.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 76346 shares were traded. RTO stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.51.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Rentokil Initial plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RTO now has a Market Capitalization of 20.25B and an Enterprise Value of 24.64B. As of this moment, Rentokil’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 52.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 329.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 32.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RTO has reached a high of $41.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.38.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RTO has traded an average of 328.93K shares per day and 288.55k over the past ten days. A total of 504.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 365.09M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RTO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 617.98k with a Short Ratio of 0.62M, compared to 691.05k on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for RTO is 0.73, from 0.08 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.16%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.