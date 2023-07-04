Repligen Corporation (RGEN)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) closed at $142.03 in the last session, up 0.40% from day before closing price of $141.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 335162 shares were traded. RGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $142.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $140.35.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RGEN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 87.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on March 28, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $230.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when Madaus Martin D bought 500 shares for $156.18 per share. The transaction valued at 78,090 led to the insider holds 1,611 shares of the business.

Madaus Martin D bought 500 shares of RGEN for $79,595 on May 05. The Director now owns 1,111 shares after completing the transaction at $159.19 per share. On May 04, another insider, Madaus Martin D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 500 shares for $161.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 80,575 and bolstered with 611 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RGEN now has a Market Capitalization of 7.71B and an Enterprise Value of 7.51B. As of this moment, Repligen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 48.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RGEN has reached a high of $262.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $135.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 158.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 175.28.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RGEN traded on average about 593.29K shares per day over the past 3-months and 823.49k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 55.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.31M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RGEN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.84M with a Short Ratio of 5.84M, compared to 5.3M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.50% and a Short% of Float of 11.85%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.38 and $2.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.34. EPS for the following year is $2.95, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.34 and $2.65.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $168.28M. It ranges from a high estimate of $179.9M to a low estimate of $158.4M. As of the current estimate, Repligen Corporation’s year-ago sales were $207.63M, an estimated decrease of -19.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $180.74M, a decrease of -5.60% over than the figure of -$19.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $188.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $167.6M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $747.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $703.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $731.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $801.54M, down -8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $850.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $908.71M and the low estimate is $829.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.