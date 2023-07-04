ResMed Inc. (RMD) Decline -2.51% in Day Trading, Closes at $213.01

The price of ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD) closed at $213.01 in the last session, down -2.51% from day before closing price of $218.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 487331 shares were traded. RMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $218.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $213.60.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RMD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 136.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 203.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on May 23, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $290.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Farrell Michael J. sold 5,675 shares for $217.39 per share. The transaction valued at 1,233,716 led to the insider holds 436,930 shares of the business.

Douglas Robert Andrew sold 1,500 shares of RMD for $324,405 on Jun 15. The President and COO now owns 253,526 shares after completing the transaction at $216.27 per share. On Jun 05, another insider, PENDARVIS DAVID, who serves as the Chief Administrative Officer of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $219.79 each. As a result, the insider received 329,685 and left with 89,729 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RMD now has a Market Capitalization of 31.77B and an Enterprise Value of 33.27B. As of this moment, ResMed’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RMD has reached a high of $247.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $202.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 222.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 219.83.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RMD traded on average about 612.40K shares per day over the past 3-months and 682.85k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 146.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.57M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RMD as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.03M with a Short Ratio of 1.03M, compared to 1.04M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.70% and a Short% of Float of 0.80%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for RMD is 1.76, which was 1.74 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.82%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.92. The current Payout Ratio is 29.60% for RMD, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 30, 2010 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.78 and a low estimate of $1.64, while EPS last year was $1.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.7, with high estimates of $1.79 and low estimates of $1.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.56 and $6.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.52. EPS for the following year is $7.39, with 12 analysts recommending between $7.76 and $6.97.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.13B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.19B to a low estimate of $1.08B. As of the current estimate, ResMed Inc.’s year-ago sales were $914.74M, an estimated increase of 24.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.09B, an increase of 15.50% less than the figure of $24.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.05B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.58B, up 18.30% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.83B and the low estimate is $4.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.