Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $22.68 in the prior trading day, Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: SASR) closed at $23.21, up 2.34%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 117198 shares were traded. SASR stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.72.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SASR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 04, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SASR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.04B. As of this moment, Sandy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SASR has reached a high of $42.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.61.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 321.20K shares per day over the past 3-months and 372.59k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 44.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.24M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SASR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.46M with a Short Ratio of 1.46M, compared to 1.5M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.25% and a Short% of Float of 3.34%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SASR’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.36, compared to 1.36 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.60. The current Payout Ratio is 37.16% for SASR, which recently paid a dividend on May 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 20, 2001 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.73 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was $0.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.3 and $2.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.19. EPS for the following year is $2.83, with 4 analysts recommending between $3 and $2.5.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $99.04M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $110.81M to a low estimate of $92M. As of the current estimate, Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $105.95M, an estimated decrease of -6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $99.65M, a decrease of -12.60% less than the figure of -$6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $112.21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $90.9M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SASR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $450.59M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $369.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $401.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $427M, down -6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $420.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $480.72M and the low estimate is $378.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.