Sasol Limited (SSL)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $12.38 in the prior trading day, Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) closed at $12.59, up 1.70%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 169663 shares were traded. SSL stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.49.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SSL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SSL now has a Market Capitalization of 7.87B and an Enterprise Value of 12.06B. As of this moment, Sasol’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SSL has reached a high of $22.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.14.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 280.70K shares per day over the past 3-months and 287.42k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 627.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 540.21M. Shares short for SSL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 864.21k with a Short Ratio of 0.86M, compared to 882.96k on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SSL’s forward annual dividend rate was 21.70, compared to 1.24 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 175.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.87%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.