Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) Stocks Hit Low of $29.91 Before Closing at $30.01

In the latest session, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: SCHN) closed at $30.01 up 0.07% from its previous closing price of $29.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 101452 shares were traded. SCHN stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.91.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 177.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 82.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Heiskell Steven sold 1,649 shares for $28.64 per share. The transaction valued at 47,227 led to the insider holds 131,523 shares of the business.

Henderson Michael R sold 1,691 shares of SCHN for $46,401 on May 04. The SVP, President, Operations now owns 132,769 shares after completing the transaction at $27.44 per share. On May 03, another insider, Gaggini Stefano R., who serves as the SVP, CFO of the company, sold 1,026 shares for $28.43 each. As a result, the insider received 29,164 and left with 62,374 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCHN now has a Market Capitalization of 841.01M and an Enterprise Value of 1.31B. As of this moment, Schnitzer’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 87.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCHN has reached a high of $37.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.07.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SCHN has traded an average of 193.06K shares per day and 254.37k over the past ten days. A total of 28.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.02M. Insiders hold about 7.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SCHN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 557.67k with a Short Ratio of 0.56M, compared to 531.96k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.03% and a Short% of Float of 2.69%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SCHN is 0.75, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.75. The current Payout Ratio is 206.10% for SCHN, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 25, 2004 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.97 and $0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.8. EPS for the following year is $2.03, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.19 and $1.88.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $843.09M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $888.08M to a low estimate of $798.1M. As of the current estimate, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $894.41M, an estimated decrease of -5.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCHN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.49B, down -13.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.35B and the low estimate is $2.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.