Sempra (SRE) Stock Price Peaks at $145.92 During Trading

The closing price of Sempra (NYSE: SRE) was $146.45 for the day, up 0.59% from the previous closing price of $145.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 303262 shares were traded. SRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $145.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $143.97.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SRE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on June 08, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $178.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Martin Jeffrey W sold 19,260 shares for $146.09 per share. The transaction valued at 2,813,736 led to the insider holds 1 shares of the business.

MIHALIK TREVOR I sold 2,306 shares of SRE for $342,441 on Mar 01. The Executive VP and CFO now owns 21,362 shares after completing the transaction at $148.50 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Martin Jeffrey W, who serves as the Chairman, CEO and President of the company, sold 10,413 shares for $150.99 each. As a result, the insider received 1,572,276 and left with 19,261 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SRE now has a Market Capitalization of 45.59B and an Enterprise Value of 75.43B. As of this moment, Sempra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.37.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SRE is 0.74, which has changed by -95.24% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,615.58% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SRE has reached a high of $176.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $136.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 149.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 153.46.

Shares Statistics:

SRE traded an average of 1.21M shares per day over the past three months and 1.18M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 314.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 310.86M. Insiders hold about 0.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SRE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.33M with a Short Ratio of 2.33M, compared to 2.84M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.74% and a Short% of Float of 0.74%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.62, SRE has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.76. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.03.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.01 and a low estimate of $1.75, while EPS last year was $1.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2, with high estimates of $2.2 and low estimates of $1.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.4 and $8.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.05. EPS for the following year is $9.6, with 13 analysts recommending between $9.83 and $9.45.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.76B to a low estimate of $3.27B. As of the current estimate, Sempra’s year-ago sales were $3.55B, an estimated increase of 0.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.67B, an increase of 9.00% over than the figure of $0.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.83B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.3B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.44B, up 15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.39B and the low estimate is $13.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.