Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) was $275.00 for the day, down -3.65% from the previous closing price of $285.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 286216 shares were traded. SWAV stock price reached its highest trading level at $283.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $275.73.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SWAV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 84.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 26 when Zacharias Isaac sold 4,000 shares for $291.84 per share. The transaction valued at 1,167,360 led to the insider holds 60,678 shares of the business.

Phung Trinh sold 62 shares of SWAV for $18,346 on Jun 23. The VP, Finance now owns 21,101 shares after completing the transaction at $295.91 per share. On Jun 20, another insider, WATKINS FRANK T, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $287.52 each. As a result, the insider received 862,573 and left with 1,532 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SWAV now has a Market Capitalization of 10.46B and an Enterprise Value of 10.18B. As of this moment, Shockwave’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 55.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 18.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 65.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWAV has reached a high of $320.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $172.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 285.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 244.05.

Shares Statistics:

SWAV traded an average of 662.11K shares per day over the past three months and 942.46k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 36.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.72M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SWAV as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.34M with a Short Ratio of 1.34M, compared to 1.31M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.67% and a Short% of Float of 4.81%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.18 and a low estimate of $0.69, while EPS last year was $0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.92, with high estimates of $1.31 and low estimates of $0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.22 and $3.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.91. EPS for the following year is $4.93, with 9 analysts recommending between $5.59 and $4.36.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $175.7M to a low estimate of $171.95M. As of the current estimate, Shockwave Medical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $120.75M, an estimated increase of 43.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $181.27M, an increase of 46.20% over than the figure of $43.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $185M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $176.7M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWAV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $728.48M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $708.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $714.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $489.73M, up 45.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $894.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $924.3M and the low estimate is $872.79M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.