Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) Stock Closes up 3.95% on Monday Trading

Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) closed the day trading at $45.04 up 3.95% from the previous closing price of $43.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 73856 shares were traded. SLP stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.16.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SLP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 67.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 21.90 and its Current Ratio is at 21.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on May 09, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $55.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 29 when WOLTOSZ WALTER S sold 3,754 shares for $42.88 per share. The transaction valued at 160,972 led to the insider holds 3,836,458 shares of the business.

WOLTOSZ WALTER S sold 16,246 shares of SLP for $699,715 on Jun 28. The Director now owns 3,840,212 shares after completing the transaction at $43.07 per share. On May 30, another insider, WOLTOSZ WALTER S, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $46.05 each. As a result, the insider received 921,074 and left with 3,856,458 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLP now has a Market Capitalization of 854.66M and an Enterprise Value of 740.49M. As of this moment, Simulations’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 89.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 60.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.61 whereas that against EBITDA is 69.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLP has reached a high of $67.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.55.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SLP traded about 102.83K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SLP traded about 114.32k shares per day. A total of 20.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.96M. Insiders hold about 19.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SLP as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.62M with a Short Ratio of 1.62M, compared to 1.59M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.11% and a Short% of Float of 14.55%.

Dividends & Splits

SLP’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.24, up from 0.24 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.66. The current Payout Ratio is 46.30% for SLP, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 20, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 01, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.66 and $0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $0.74, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.77 and $0.71.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $16.34M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $16.52M to a low estimate of $16.09M. As of the current estimate, Simulations Plus Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.96M, an estimated increase of 9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $17.02M, an increase of 45.00% over than the figure of $9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $17.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16.6M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $61.41M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $60.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $61.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $53.91M, up 13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $67.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $67.45M and the low estimate is $67.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.