SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (SKM) Records 0.36 million Shares Traded, Reaches $19.77 High

After finishing at $19.51 in the prior trading day, SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (NYSE: SKM) closed at $19.77, up 1.33%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 360673 shares were traded. SKM stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.51.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SKM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SKM now has a Market Capitalization of 7.78B and an Enterprise Value of 14.92B. As of this moment, SK’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.00.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SKM is 0.81, which has changed by -1,431.71% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,615.58% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SKM has reached a high of $23.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.37.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 521.25K shares per day over the past 3-months and 678.26k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 392.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.12M. Insiders hold about 26.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SKM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 731.37k with a Short Ratio of 0.73M, compared to 813.79k on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SKM’s forward annual dividend rate was 4,150.00, compared to 2.88 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 21,271.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.11. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SKM, which recently paid a dividend on May 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 29, 2021 when the company split stock in a 607:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.