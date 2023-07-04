Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. (SKWD) Records 0.14 million Shares Traded, Reaches $25.53 High

After finishing at $25.40 in the prior trading day, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SKWD) closed at $25.32, down -0.31%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 142429 shares were traded. SKWD stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.04.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SKWD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on February 07, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Hays James Charles sold 200,000 shares for $21.91 per share. The transaction valued at 4,381,500 led to the insider holds 1,975,851 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SKWD now has a Market Capitalization of 934.67M and an Enterprise Value of 1.02B. As of this moment, Skyward’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKWD has reached a high of $26.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.39.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 193.14K shares per day over the past 3-months and 245.32k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 32.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.23M. Insiders hold about 56.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.37% stake in the company. Shares short for SKWD as of Jun 14, 2023 were 254.36k with a Short Ratio of 0.25M, compared to 940.32k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.68% and a Short% of Float of 1.31%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.85 and $1.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.74. EPS for the following year is $2.22, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.32 and $2.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKWD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $815.16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $807.42M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $811.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $642.42M, up 26.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $876.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $883.76M and the low estimate is $869.83M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.