Stagwell Inc. (STGW) Stock Closes up 0.83% on Monday Trading

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ: STGW) closed the day trading at $7.27 up 0.83% from the previous closing price of $7.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 282925 shares were traded. STGW stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.14.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of STGW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on June 28, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when McElligott Peter bought 2,425 shares for $5.67 per share. The transaction valued at 13,762 led to the insider holds 118,989 shares of the business.

DIMAGGIO VINCENZO bought 5,000 shares of STGW for $28,450 on May 10. The SVP, Chief Accounting Officer now owns 181,383 shares after completing the transaction at $5.69 per share. On May 09, another insider, AlpInvest GA Secondary C.V., who serves as the Former 10% holder of the company, sold 23,328,154 shares for $6.43 each. As a result, the insider received 150,000,030 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STGW now has a Market Capitalization of 851.88M and an Enterprise Value of 2.30B. As of this moment, Stagwell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 111.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 18.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.86 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STGW has reached a high of $9.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.95.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, STGW traded about 795.76K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, STGW traded about 976.4k shares per day. A total of 125.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.90M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.20% stake in the company. Shares short for STGW as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.14M with a Short Ratio of 3.14M, compared to 2.96M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.75% and a Short% of Float of 5.98%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.02 and $0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.94. EPS for the following year is $1.1, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.33 and $0.7.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $674.97M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $721M to a low estimate of $560M. As of the current estimate, Stagwell Inc.’s year-ago sales were $672.91M, an estimated increase of 0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $719.8M, an increase of 8.40% over than the figure of $0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $761.18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $640M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STGW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.69B, up 3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.52B and the low estimate is $2.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.