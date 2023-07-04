Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $1.97

As of close of business last night, Standard BioTools Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.97, up 2.07% from its previous closing price of $1.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 72511 shares were traded. LAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LAB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 800,000 shares for $2.29 per share. The transaction valued at 1,835,920 led to the insider holds 1,200,000 shares of the business.

Casdin Eli bought 800,000 shares of LAB for $1,835,920 on May 19. The Director now owns 1,200,000 shares after completing the transaction at $2.29 per share. On May 19, another insider, Black Jeffrey G., who serves as the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 42,492 shares for $2.29 each. As a result, the insider paid 97,213 and bolstered with 85,984 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LAB now has a Market Capitalization of 151.28M and an Enterprise Value of 98.73M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.02 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAB has reached a high of $2.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0134, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6932.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LAB traded 306.55K shares on average per day over the past three months and 247.65k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 79.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.71M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LAB as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.79M with a Short Ratio of 2.79M, compared to 3.16M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.56% and a Short% of Float of 4.60%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.