Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC)’s quick and current ratios

The closing price of Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) was $41.87 for the day, up 1.77% from the previous closing price of $41.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 68348 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of STC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 78.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on June 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $45 from $48 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when EPPINGER FREDERICK H bought 2,000 shares for $42.00 per share. The transaction valued at 84,000 led to the insider holds 117,416 shares of the business.

BRADLEY C ALLEN JR bought 1,000 shares of STC for $41,909 on Jun 14. The Director now owns 16,175 shares after completing the transaction at $41.91 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, EPPINGER FREDERICK H, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $37.70 each. As a result, the insider paid 113,100 and bolstered with 115,416 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.12B and an Enterprise Value of 1.53B. As of this moment, Stewart’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STC has reached a high of $55.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.86.

Shares Statistics:

STC traded an average of 195.59K shares per day over the past three months and 266.64k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 27.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.70M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.80% stake in the company. Shares short for STC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.59M with a Short Ratio of 1.59M, compared to 1.63M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.82% and a Short% of Float of 6.93%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.72, STC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.89. The current Payout Ratio is 48.50% for STC, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 23, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.18 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was $2.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1, with high estimates of $1.2 and low estimates of $0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.05 and $1.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.47. EPS for the following year is $4.44, with 3 analysts recommending between $4.9 and $3.91.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $608.8M to a low estimate of $581.5M. As of the current estimate, Stewart Information Services Corporation’s year-ago sales were $844.07M, an estimated decrease of -29.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $614.1M, a decrease of -13.50% over than the figure of -$29.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $647M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $581.2M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.07B, down -23.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.8B and the low estimate is $2.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.