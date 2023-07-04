Strategic Education Inc. (STRA) Stock Price Peaks at $67.99 During Trading

The closing price of Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ: STRA) was $67.33 for the day, down -0.75% from the previous closing price of $67.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 70886 shares were traded. STRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.22.

Ratios:

Our analysis of STRA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 424.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on May 26, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $85.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when GILLIGAN J KEVIN sold 739 shares for $148.88 per share. The transaction valued at 110,022 led to the insider holds 6,293 shares of the business.

GRUSKY ROBERT R sold 175 shares of STRA for $14,534 on May 03. The Director now owns 11,214 shares after completing the transaction at $83.05 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, MCDONNELL RAYMOND KARL, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, sold 21,605 shares for $85.86 each. As a result, the insider received 1,855,016 and left with 181,877 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STRA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.66B and an Enterprise Value of 1.69B. As of this moment, Strategic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STRA has reached a high of $98.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.20.

Shares Statistics:

STRA traded an average of 139.46K shares per day over the past three months and 201.06k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 24.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.87M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for STRA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.39M with a Short Ratio of 1.39M, compared to 1.43M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.64% and a Short% of Float of 10.11%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.40, STRA has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.36. The current Payout Ratio is 150.50% for STRA, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 24, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 18, 1997 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.83 and a low estimate of $0.58, while EPS last year was $0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.98 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.33 and $2.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3. EPS for the following year is $3.88, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.27 and $3.25.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $285.11M to a low estimate of $279.4M. As of the current estimate, Strategic Education Inc.’s year-ago sales were $273.56M, an estimated increase of 3.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $279.15M, an increase of 6.10% over than the figure of $3.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $283.23M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $273M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.07B, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.17B and the low estimate is $1.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.