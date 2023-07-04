Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) Decline -0.81% in Day Trading, Closes at $1.22

The price of Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX: SDPI) closed at $1.22 in the last session, down -0.81% from day before closing price of $1.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 88982 shares were traded. SDPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SDPI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Eberwein Jeffrey E. bought 2,800 shares for $0.96 per share. The transaction valued at 2,688 led to the insider holds 1,224,741 shares of the business.

Eberwein Jeffrey E. bought 927 shares of SDPI for $908 on May 17. The 10% Owner now owns 1,221,941 shares after completing the transaction at $0.98 per share. On May 16, another insider, Eberwein Jeffrey E., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 80 shares for $0.98 each. As a result, the insider paid 78 and bolstered with 1,221,014 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SDPI now has a Market Capitalization of 35.39M and an Enterprise Value of 39.72M. As of this moment, Superior’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SDPI has reached a high of $1.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0756, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9322.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SDPI traded on average about 63.90K shares per day over the past 3-months and 74.59k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 29.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.22M. Insiders hold about 6.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SDPI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 29.36k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 17.29k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.10% and a Short% of Float of 0.21%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.2, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.2 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.9M to a low estimate of $5.9M. As of the current estimate, Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.54M, an estimated increase of 29.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SDPI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.1M, up 31.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.07M and the low estimate is $30.07M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.