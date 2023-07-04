SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS)’s EPS estimates by 1 analysts

As of close of business last night, SuRo Capital Corp.’s stock clocked out at $3.19, down -0.16% from its previous closing price of $3.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0050 from its previous closing price. On the day, 67113 shares were traded. SSSS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2199 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1700.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SSSS’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Green Allison bought 7,850 shares for $3.80 per share. The transaction valued at 29,830 led to the insider holds 127,785 shares of the business.

Klein Mark D bought 22,034 shares of SSSS for $83,068 on Dec 08. The insider now owns 1,052,085 shares after completing the transaction at $3.77 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, Green Allison, who serves as the insider of the company, bought 5,058 shares for $3.73 each. As a result, the insider paid 18,866 and bolstered with 119,935 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SSSS now has a Market Capitalization of 81.78M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SSSS has reached a high of $6.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4024, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8098.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SSSS traded 107.28K shares on average per day over the past three months and 73.39k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 25.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.60M. Insiders hold about 5.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.38% stake in the company. Shares short for SSSS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 104.26k with a Short Ratio of 0.10M, compared to 116.45k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.41% and a Short% of Float of 0.43%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, SSSS has a forward annual dividend rate of 6.86.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.58, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.58 and -$0.58.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $1.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.3M to a low estimate of $1.3M. As of the current estimate, SuRo Capital Corp.’s year-ago sales were $891k, an estimated increase of 45.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SSSS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.63M, up 86.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4M and the low estimate is $4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -18.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.