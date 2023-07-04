TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $92.54

As of close of business last night, TD SYNNEX Corporation’s stock clocked out at $92.54, down -1.55% from its previous closing price of $94.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 299410 shares were traded. SNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $93.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $91.99.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SNX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on May 01, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $101.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Witt Marshall sold 603 shares for $95.06 per share. The transaction valued at 57,321 led to the insider holds 51,495 shares of the business.

HUME RICHARD T sold 15,000 shares of SNX for $1,377,490 on Jun 02. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 193,150 shares after completing the transaction at $91.83 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, POLK DENNIS, who serves as the Executive Chair of the company, sold 8,000 shares for $90.00 each. As a result, the insider received 720,000 and left with 132,402 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNX now has a Market Capitalization of 8.75B and an Enterprise Value of 12.00B. As of this moment, TD’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNX has reached a high of $111.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $78.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 91.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 94.41.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SNX traded 397.19K shares on average per day over the past three months and 656.65k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 94.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.31M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SNX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.41M with a Short Ratio of 1.41M, compared to 1.36M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.52% and a Short% of Float of 3.57%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, SNX has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.10. The current Payout Ratio is 17.70% for SNX, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 30, 2020 when the company split stock in a 2454:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.82 and a low estimate of $2.38, while EPS last year was $2.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.98, with high estimates of $3.31 and low estimates of $2.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.57 and $10.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.88. EPS for the following year is $11.97, with 11 analysts recommending between $12.91 and $11.15.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $14.17B. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.28B to a low estimate of $13.97B. As of the current estimate, TD SYNNEX Corporation’s year-ago sales were $15.03B, an estimated decrease of -5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.36B, a decrease of -5.40% over than the figure of -$5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $16.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.05B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $61.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $58.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $58.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $62.34B, down -5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $60.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $63.68B and the low estimate is $58.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.