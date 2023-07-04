Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $242.03 in the prior trading day, Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) closed at $238.73, down -1.36%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 100426 shares were traded. TFX stock price reached its highest trading level at $242.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $237.37.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TFX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 42.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when RANDLE STUART A sold 3,021 shares for $245.71 per share. The transaction valued at 742,290 led to the insider holds 4,847 shares of the business.

Kelly Liam sold 16,343 shares of TFX for $4,086,243 on Dec 30. The Chairman, President & CEO now owns 15,810 shares after completing the transaction at $250.03 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TFX now has a Market Capitalization of 11.04B and an Enterprise Value of 12.52B. As of this moment, Teleflex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TFX has reached a high of $276.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $182.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 247.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 236.26.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 290.91K shares per day over the past 3-months and 373.12k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 46.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.81M. Insiders hold about 0.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TFX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.56M with a Short Ratio of 1.56M, compared to 1.68M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.32% and a Short% of Float of 4.76%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TFX’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.36, compared to 1.36 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.45. The current Payout Ratio is 17.60% for TFX, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 16, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.34 and a low estimate of $3.11, while EPS last year was $3.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.34, with high estimates of $3.41 and low estimates of $3.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.56 and $13.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.32. EPS for the following year is $14.62, with 16 analysts recommending between $15.45 and $14.25.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $729.91M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $734.5M to a low estimate of $720M. As of the current estimate, Teleflex Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $704.54M, an estimated increase of 3.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $730.92M, an increase of 5.70% over than the figure of $3.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $735.13M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $726.6M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TFX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.79B, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.12B and the low estimate is $2.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.