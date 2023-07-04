Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) closed at $5.75 in the last session, down -2.04% from day before closing price of $5.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 297652 shares were traded. TNYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.38.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TNYA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.00 and its Current Ratio is at 8.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on June 15, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when COLUMN GROUP III GP, LP bought 6,779 shares for $2.60 per share. The transaction valued at 17,596 led to the insider holds 11,377,053 shares of the business.

GOEDDEL DAVID V bought 6,779 shares of TNYA for $17,596 on Mar 10. The Director now owns 11,377,053 shares after completing the transaction at $2.60 per share. On Feb 08, another insider, COLUMN GROUP III GP, LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 1,500,000 shares for $2.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,900,000 and bolstered with 11,370,274 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TNYA now has a Market Capitalization of 386.51M and an Enterprise Value of 252.81M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TNYA has reached a high of $8.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.66.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TNYA traded on average about 692.24K shares per day over the past 3-months and 590.25k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 73.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.40M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TNYA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.95M with a Short Ratio of 2.95M, compared to 2.06M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.42% and a Short% of Float of 6.53%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.46 and a low estimate of -$0.54, while EPS last year was -$0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.51, with high estimates of -$0.48 and low estimates of -$0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.86 and -$2.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.98. EPS for the following year is -$2.01, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.49 and -$2.47.