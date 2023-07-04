The First Bancshares Inc. (FBMS) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, The First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FBMS) closed at $25.88 up 0.15% from its previous closing price of $25.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 61930 shares were traded. FBMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.80.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The First Bancshares Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Moore Diana Renee bought 500 shares for $25.45 per share. The transaction valued at 12,725 led to the insider holds 4,560 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FBMS now has a Market Capitalization of 808.28M. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FBMS has reached a high of $35.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.26.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FBMS has traded an average of 128.21K shares per day and 202.63k over the past ten days. A total of 31.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.04M. Insiders hold about 12.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.60% stake in the company. Shares short for FBMS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 578.3k with a Short Ratio of 0.58M, compared to 702.75k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.86% and a Short% of Float of 1.93%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FBMS is 0.88, from 0.82 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.46. The current Payout Ratio is 30.20% for FBMS, which recently paid a dividend on May 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 15, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.83 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.78, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of $0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.07 and $2.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.93. EPS for the following year is $3.18, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.5 and $2.66.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $61.57M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $63.2M to a low estimate of $59.96M. As of the current estimate, The First Bancshares Inc.’s year-ago sales were $42.1M, an estimated increase of 46.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $61.15M, an increase of 24.40% less than the figure of $46.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $63.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $58.78M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FBMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $256.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $242.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $248.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $311.19M, down -20.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $250.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $262.7M and the low estimate is $237.58M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.