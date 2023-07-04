The name Veris Residential Inc. (VRE) should be kept on your radar

The closing price of Veris Residential Inc. (NYSE: VRE) was $16.25 for the day, up 1.25% from the previous closing price of $16.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 285642 shares were traded. VRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.96.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VRE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on May 16, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $19 from $15 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 14 when KATZ A. AKIVA bought 75,364 shares for $12.12 per share. The transaction valued at 913,178 led to the insider holds 5,306,537 shares of the business.

KATZ A. AKIVA bought 149,890 shares of VRE for $1,793,434 on Oct 13. The Director now owns 5,231,173 shares after completing the transaction at $11.96 per share. On Oct 12, another insider, KATZ A. AKIVA, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 150,847 shares for $11.01 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,660,418 and bolstered with 5,081,283 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VRE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.49B and an Enterprise Value of 3.27B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRE has reached a high of $17.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.41.

Shares Statistics:

VRE traded an average of 580.49K shares per day over the past three months and 852.2k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 91.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.75M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VRE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.37M with a Short Ratio of 2.37M, compared to 2.67M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.58% and a Short% of Float of 2.99%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.61 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.61. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $68.57M to a low estimate of $63.3M. As of the current estimate, Veris Residential Inc.’s year-ago sales were $79.83M, an estimated decrease of -17.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $67.27M, a decrease of -15.70% over than the figure of -$17.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $69.69M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $62.57M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $275.36M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $260.58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $267.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $355.02M, down -24.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $281.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $302.38M and the low estimate is $254.48M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.