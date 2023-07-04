The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG) Stocks Reach New Highs at $12.33 During Trading Session

After finishing at $12.28 in the prior trading day, The Pennant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG) closed at $12.33, up 0.41%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 69341 shares were traded. PNTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.12.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PNTG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 121.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on February 27, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $16 from $15 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when Freeman Jennifer sold 611 shares for $11.65 per share. The transaction valued at 7,118 led to the insider holds 34,807 shares of the business.

Gochnour John J bought 1,232 shares of PNTG for $13,601 on May 11. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 73,982 shares after completing the transaction at $11.04 per share. On Apr 19, another insider, Stringfield JoAnne, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 95 shares for $12.45 each. As a result, the insider received 1,183 and left with 13,945 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PNTG now has a Market Capitalization of 368.18M and an Enterprise Value of 689.15M. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 34.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PNTG has reached a high of $17.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.12.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 153.41K shares per day over the past 3-months and 141.34k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 29.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.10M. Insiders hold about 5.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PNTG as of Jun 14, 2023 were 272.5k with a Short Ratio of 0.27M, compared to 340.55k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.92% and a Short% of Float of 1.37%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.73 and $0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.7. EPS for the following year is $0.86, with 4 analysts recommending between $1 and $0.79.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $126.7M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $128M to a low estimate of $125.69M. As of the current estimate, The Pennant Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $116.32M, an estimated increase of 8.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $129.13M, an increase of 12.10% over than the figure of $8.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $130M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $127.84M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PNTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $518.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $509.56M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $514.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $473.24M, up 8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $555.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $565.2M and the low estimate is $544.97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.