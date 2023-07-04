There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (PRLH) can be one of them

After finishing at $10.55 in the prior trading day, Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: PRLH) closed at $10.57, up 0.19%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 155100 shares were traded. PRLH stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.55.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PRLH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 880.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 56.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRLH now has a Market Capitalization of 263.75M and an Enterprise Value of 263.47M. As of this moment, Pearl’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 62.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRLH has reached a high of $10.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.30.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 184.08K shares per day over the past 3-months and 269.88k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 25.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.00M. Shares short for PRLH as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.09k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 1.62k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.02% and a Short% of Float of 0.03%.