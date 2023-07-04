This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN)

Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: LKFN) closed the day trading at $49.06 up 1.11% from the previous closing price of $48.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 84632 shares were traded. LKFN stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.19.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LKFN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when WELCH M SCOTT bought 10,000 shares for $45.90 per share. The transaction valued at 459,009 led to the insider holds 178,756 shares of the business.

PICHON EMILY E bought 1,025 shares of LKFN for $48,995 on May 08. The Director now owns 16,238 shares after completing the transaction at $47.80 per share. On Apr 28, another insider, WELCH M SCOTT, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $51.58 each. As a result, the insider paid 515,750 and bolstered with 25,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LKFN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.28B. As of this moment, Lakeland’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LKFN has reached a high of $83.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.93.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LKFN traded about 173.26K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LKFN traded about 220.16k shares per day. A total of 25.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.51M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LKFN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.07M with a Short Ratio of 2.07M, compared to 1.77M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.13% and a Short% of Float of 9.91%.

Dividends & Splits

LKFN’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.84, up from 1.72 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.64%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.29. The current Payout Ratio is 30.80% for LKFN, which recently paid a dividend on May 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 23, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 07, 2016 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.97 and a low estimate of $0.87, while EPS last year was $1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.92, with high estimates of $0.97 and low estimates of $0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.85 and $3.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.71. EPS for the following year is $3.64, with 4 analysts recommending between $3.9 and $3.35.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $63.44M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $63.48M to a low estimate of $63.4M. As of the current estimate, Lakeland Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $59.17M, an estimated increase of 7.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $63.95M, an increase of 2.10% less than the figure of $7.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $64.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $63.6M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LKFN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $255.64M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $253.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $254.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $244.75M, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $257.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $261.87M and the low estimate is $253.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.