Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE: TRI) was $133.74 for the day, down -0.89% from the previous closing price of $134.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 241843 shares were traded. TRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $134.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $130.91.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TRI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 36.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 124.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Exane BNP Paribas on May 31, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $115 from $100 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRI now has a Market Capitalization of 61.10B and an Enterprise Value of 63.74B. As of this moment, Thomson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 55.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRI has reached a high of $138.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $97.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 127.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 118.54.

Shares Statistics:

TRI traded an average of 416.29K shares per day over the past three months and 506.94k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 456.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 149.80M. Insiders hold about 55.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TRI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.62M with a Short Ratio of 3.62M, compared to 2.94M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.89, TRI has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.03. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.98. The current Payout Ratio is 80.00% for TRI, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 26, 2018 when the company split stock in a 0:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.81 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.78, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of $0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.74 and $3.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.39. EPS for the following year is $3.81, with 16 analysts recommending between $4.16 and $3.32.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.67B to a low estimate of $1.64B. As of the current estimate, Thomson Reuters Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.61B, an estimated increase of 2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.61B, an increase of 2.60% over than the figure of $2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.59B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.63B, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.32B and the low estimate is $7.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.