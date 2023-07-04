Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (TR)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (NYSE: TR) closed at $35.72 in the last session, up 0.88% from day before closing price of $35.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 125748 shares were traded. TR stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.21.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5099.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TR now has a Market Capitalization of 2.49B and an Enterprise Value of 2.38B. As of this moment, Tootsie’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.35 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TR has reached a high of $46.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.60.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TR traded on average about 195.45K shares per day over the past 3-months and 479.91k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 70.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.20M. Insiders hold about 36.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.15M with a Short Ratio of 2.15M, compared to 1.88M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.07% and a Short% of Float of 12.75%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TR is 0.36, which was 0.35 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.00. The current Payout Ratio is 32.20% for TR, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 03, 2021 when the company split stock in a 103:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.