TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) was $7.33 for the day, down -1.08% from the previous closing price of $7.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 111093 shares were traded. TRTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.28.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TRTX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Foley Robert bought 10,000 shares for $7.05 per share. The transaction valued at 70,534 led to the insider holds 153,158 shares of the business.

Ginsberg Deborah J. bought 13,800 shares of TRTX for $99,223 on Nov 16. The insider now owns 91,616 shares after completing the transaction at $7.19 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRTX now has a Market Capitalization of 572.09M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRTX has reached a high of $11.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.42.

Shares Statistics:

TRTX traded an average of 462.07K shares per day over the past three months and 546.15k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 77.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.22M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TRTX as of May 30, 2023 were 1.37M with a Short Ratio of 1.27M, compared to 1.05M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.77% and a Short% of Float of 2.39%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.96, TRTX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.96. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.77%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.43.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.57 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.6. EPS for the following year is $0.84, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.02 and $0.55.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $28M to a low estimate of $23M. As of the current estimate, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $38.01M, an estimated decrease of -32.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.36M, a decrease of -26.30% over than the figure of -$32.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $30.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $111M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $98.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $142.1M, down -30.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $112.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $125.2M and the low estimate is $97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.