Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) closed the day trading at $15.55 up 1.24% from the previous closing price of $15.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 400292 shares were traded. TVTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.30.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TVTX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Calvin Sandra sold 122 shares for $16.12 per share. The transaction valued at 1,967 led to the insider holds 42,247 shares of the business.

REED ELIZABETH E sold 825 shares of TVTX for $13,687 on May 10. The SVP, GC & Corporate Secretary now owns 56,611 shares after completing the transaction at $16.59 per share. On May 10, another insider, ROTE WILLIAM E., who serves as the Senior Vice President, R&D of the company, sold 825 shares for $16.59 each. As a result, the insider received 13,687 and left with 59,211 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TVTX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.14B and an Enterprise Value of 986.83M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.47 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TVTX has reached a high of $29.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.56.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TVTX traded about 1.42M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TVTX traded about 1.44M shares per day. A total of 68.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.33M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.75% stake in the company. Shares short for TVTX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.66M with a Short Ratio of 7.66M, compared to 7.54M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.27% and a Short% of Float of 10.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.93 and a low estimate of -$1.3, while EPS last year was -$1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.05, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$1.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.92 and -$5.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.4. EPS for the following year is -$2.58, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$4.8.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $54.26M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $61.5M to a low estimate of $51.11M. As of the current estimate, Travere Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $54.17M, an estimated increase of 0.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $63.85M, an increase of 19.40% over than the figure of $0.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $103.67M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $55M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TVTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $289.35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $225M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $241.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $212.02M, up 14.10% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $338.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $524.56M and the low estimate is $260M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.