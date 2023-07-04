Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Tritium DCFC Limited’s stock clocked out at $1.10, up 0.75% from its previous closing price of $1.09. In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 346446 shares were traded. DCFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0900.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DCFC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DCFC now has a Market Capitalization of 160.96M and an Enterprise Value of 283.80M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.80 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DCFC has reached a high of $9.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0746, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6750.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DCFC traded 1.09M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.04M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 135.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.33M. Insiders hold about 37.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DCFC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.1M with a Short Ratio of 4.10M, compared to 6.77M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.67% and a Short% of Float of 24.08%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.55 and -$0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.63. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.46.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $365.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $467M and the low estimate is $247.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 119.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.