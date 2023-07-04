Triton International Limited (TRTN) Rise 0.07% in Day Trading, Closes at $83.32

The price of Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) closed at $83.32 in the last session, up 0.07% from day before closing price of $83.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 277093 shares were traded. TRTN stock price reached its highest trading level at $83.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.09.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TRTN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 49.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRTN now has a Market Capitalization of 4.59B and an Enterprise Value of 13.13B. As of this moment, Triton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.34.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TRTN is 1.33, which has changed by 6,051.67% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,615.58% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TRTN has reached a high of $83.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 82.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 69.82.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TRTN traded on average about 772.25K shares per day over the past 3-months and 451.77k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 55.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.05M. Insiders hold about 2.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TRTN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.36M with a Short Ratio of 1.36M, compared to 1.02M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.48% and a Short% of Float of 2.96%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TRTN is 2.80, which was 2.75 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.04.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.41 and a low estimate of $2.28, while EPS last year was $2.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.34, with high estimates of $2.47 and low estimates of $2.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.76 and $9.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.45. EPS for the following year is $9.79, with 3 analysts recommending between $9.93 and $9.6.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $396.81M. It ranges from a high estimate of $396.92M to a low estimate of $396.7M. As of the current estimate, Triton International Limited’s year-ago sales were $412.61M, an estimated decrease of -3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $397.83M, a decrease of -6.30% less than the figure of -$3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $398.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $397.16M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRTN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.68B, down -5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.61B and the low estimate is $1.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.