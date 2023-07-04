Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $21.12 in the prior trading day, Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ: TRMK) closed at $21.52, up 1.89%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 132556 shares were traded. TRMK stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.11.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TRMK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when PUCKETT RICHARD H bought 2,000 shares for $21.11 per share. The transaction valued at 42,220 led to the insider holds 42,837 shares of the business.

BAKER ADOLPHUS B bought 1,000 shares of TRMK for $21,000 on May 15. The Director now owns 49,220 shares after completing the transaction at $21.00 per share. On May 12, another insider, PUCKETT RICHARD H, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $20.40 each. As a result, the insider paid 40,800 and bolstered with 40,837 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRMK now has a Market Capitalization of 1.32B. As of this moment, Trustmark’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRMK has reached a high of $38.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.22.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 335.87K shares per day over the past 3-months and 470.24k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 61.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.04M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TRMK as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.28M with a Short Ratio of 1.28M, compared to 1.21M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.09% and a Short% of Float of 2.84%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TRMK’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.92, compared to 0.92 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.09. The current Payout Ratio is 60.60% for TRMK, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 30, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.63 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.5 and $2.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.42. EPS for the following year is $2.2, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.41 and $1.99.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $185.7M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $187.6M to a low estimate of $183.83M. As of the current estimate, Trustmark Corporation’s year-ago sales were $168.84M, an estimated increase of 10.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $183.91M, a decrease of -4.10% less than the figure of $10.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $186.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $182.6M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRMK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $748M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $739.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $744.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $712.2M, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $759.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $770.4M and the low estimate is $740.43M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.