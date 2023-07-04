Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) was $3.59 for the day, up 0.56% from the previous closing price of $3.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 328626 shares were traded. TKC stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5700.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TKC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TKC now has a Market Capitalization of 3.04B and an Enterprise Value of 4.03B. As of this moment, Turkcell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.13.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TKC is 0.68, which has changed by 3,625.95% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,615.58% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TKC has reached a high of $5.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0856, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1471.

Shares Statistics:

TKC traded an average of 328.21K shares per day over the past three months and 452.48k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 880.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 471.43M. Insiders hold about 67.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TKC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 746.48k with a Short Ratio of 0.75M, compared to 554.93k on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, TKC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.30. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.11. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for TKC, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 02, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 25, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 25, 2006 when the company split stock in a 11861:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.11 and $1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.11. EPS for the following year is $1.66, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.66 and $1.66.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TKC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.25B, up 39.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.36B and the low estimate is $6.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.