Understanding BRC Inc. (BRCC)’s financial health through ratios

BRC Inc. (NYSE: BRCC) closed the day trading at $5.10 down -1.20% from the previous closing price of $5.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 254835 shares were traded. BRCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.06.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BRCC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Iverson Gregory James sold 50,000 shares for $8.03 per share. The transaction valued at 401,460 led to the insider holds 1,417,535 shares of the business.

Welling Glenn W. bought 20,000 shares of BRCC for $135,142 on Dec 16. The Director now owns 900,432 shares after completing the transaction at $6.76 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Welling Glenn W., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 14,468 shares for $6.52 each. As a result, the insider paid 94,294 and bolstered with 880,432 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRCC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.11B and an Enterprise Value of 1.17B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.65 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRCC has reached a high of $11.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.16.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BRCC traded about 440.75K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BRCC traded about 526.3k shares per day. A total of 58.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.95M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BRCC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 8.01M with a Short Ratio of 8.01M, compared to 7.63M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.66% and a Short% of Float of 21.88%.

Earnings Estimates

