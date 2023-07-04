Understanding comScore Inc. (SCOR)’s financial health through ratios

comScore Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) closed the day trading at $0.84 up 3.46% from the previous closing price of $0.81. In other words, the price has increased by -$0.0199 from its previous closing price. On the day, 57546 shares were traded. SCOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7900.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SCOR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on August 10, 2021, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $4.50 from $6 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when Patterson Martin Edward bought 9,000 shares for $0.89 per share. The transaction valued at 8,010 led to the insider holds 190,569 shares of the business.

LIVEK WILLIAM PAUL bought 175,642 shares of SCOR for $172,129 on May 19. The Director now owns 3,623,261 shares after completing the transaction at $0.98 per share. On May 18, another insider, LIVEK WILLIAM PAUL, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 124,358 shares for $0.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 109,435 and bolstered with 3,447,619 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCOR now has a Market Capitalization of 76.67M and an Enterprise Value of 296.92M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.79 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCOR has reached a high of $2.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9136, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2071.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SCOR traded about 268.06K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SCOR traded about 298.5k shares per day. A total of 93.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.23M. Insiders hold about 4.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SCOR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.51M with a Short Ratio of 3.51M, compared to 3.6M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.75% and a Short% of Float of 4.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and -$0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.15. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.03 and -$0.09.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $91.29M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $93.1M to a low estimate of $90M. As of the current estimate, comScore Inc.’s year-ago sales were $91.43M, an estimated decrease of -0.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $96.47M, an increase of 0.60% over than the figure of -$0.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $95.03M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCOR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $388M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $378.88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $382.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $376.42M, up 1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $402.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $410.81M and the low estimate is $392.14M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.