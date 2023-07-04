Understanding Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) through its ratios

In the latest session, Construction Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) closed at $30.85 down -1.72% from its previous closing price of $31.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 180688 shares were traded. ROAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.96.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Construction Partners Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when Harper John L sold 2,500 shares for $33.09 per share. The transaction valued at 82,725 led to the insider holds 138,121 shares of the business.

Skelly Noreen E sold 16,157 shares of ROAD for $492,506 on Jun 06. The Director now owns 5,934 shares after completing the transaction at $30.48 per share. On May 09, another insider, Shaffer Stefan L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 13,000 shares for $27.73 each. As a result, the insider received 360,490 and left with 34,495 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ROAD now has a Market Capitalization of 1.72B and an Enterprise Value of 2.13B. As of this moment, Construction’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 73.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.48 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROAD has reached a high of $34.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.12.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ROAD has traded an average of 167.91K shares per day and 323.26k over the past ten days. A total of 51.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.18M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.84% stake in the company. Shares short for ROAD as of May 30, 2023 were 921.45k with a Short Ratio of 0.95M, compared to 1.01M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.75% and a Short% of Float of 3.21%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.78 and $0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.71. EPS for the following year is $1, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.18 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $438.27M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $452.52M to a low estimate of $425.9M. As of the current estimate, Construction Partners Inc.’s year-ago sales were $380.27M, an estimated increase of 15.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $461.33M, an increase of 17.40% over than the figure of $15.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $470M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $444.15M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROAD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3B, up 20.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.77B and the low estimate is $1.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.