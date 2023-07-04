Understanding Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) through its ratios

In the latest session, Enfusion Inc. (NYSE: ENFN) closed at $10.93 down -2.58% from its previous closing price of $11.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 147697 shares were traded. ENFN stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.97.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Enfusion Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.30 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on April 03, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when Groman Dan sold 3,877 shares for $8.86 per share. The transaction valued at 34,350 led to the insider holds 112,718 shares of the business.

Groman Dan sold 53,877 shares of ENFN for $426,516 on May 22. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 25,932 shares after completing the transaction at $7.92 per share. On May 10, another insider, Groman Dan, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 15,048 shares for $8.34 each. As a result, the insider received 125,500 and left with 79,809 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENFN now has a Market Capitalization of 846.79M and an Enterprise Value of 805.85M. As of this moment, Enfusion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 376.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 67.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENFN has reached a high of $16.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.51.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ENFN has traded an average of 465.22K shares per day and 752.63k over the past ten days. A total of 88.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.00M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.63% stake in the company. Shares short for ENFN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1M with a Short Ratio of 1.00M, compared to 1.33M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.31% and a Short% of Float of 2.91%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and $0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.32 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $44.59M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $46M to a low estimate of $43.5M. As of the current estimate, Enfusion Inc.’s year-ago sales were $36.54M, an estimated increase of 22.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $48.69M, an increase of 26.30% over than the figure of $22.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $50M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $48.15M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENFN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $189M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $185.17M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $186.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $150.35M, up 24.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $234.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $237.03M and the low estimate is $231.49M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.