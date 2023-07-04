Understanding Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) through its ratios

In the latest session, Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) closed at $0.42 up 2.68% from its previous closing price of $0.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0099 from its previous closing price. On the day, 145213 shares were traded. FAMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4060.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Farmmi Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.40 and its Current Ratio is at 18.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FAMI now has a Market Capitalization of 9.87M and an Enterprise Value of -61.89M. As of this moment, Farmmi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.62 whereas that against EBITDA is -23.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FAMI has reached a high of $1.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4568, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5463.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FAMI has traded an average of 232.32K shares per day and 174.73k over the past ten days. A total of 23.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.53M. Insiders hold about 1.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FAMI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 377.74k with a Short Ratio of 0.38M, compared to 598.95k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.58% and a Short% of Float of 1.61%.