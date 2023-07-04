Understanding Heritage Global Inc. (HGBL)’s financial health through ratios

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) closed the day trading at $3.66 up 1.10% from the previous closing price of $3.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 88828 shares were traded. HGBL stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5950.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HGBL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 18 when Topline Capital Management, LL sold 44,558 shares for $3.00 per share. The transaction valued at 133,674 led to the insider holds 3,617,885 shares of the business.

Topline Capital Partners, LP sold 44,558 shares of HGBL for $133,674 on Apr 18. The 10% Owner now owns 3,617,885 shares after completing the transaction at $3.00 per share. On Apr 17, another insider, Topline Capital Management, LL, who serves as the of the company, sold 55,972 shares for $3.02 each. As a result, the insider received 169,035 and left with 3,662,443 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HGBL now has a Market Capitalization of 136.95M and an Enterprise Value of 129.21M. As of this moment, Heritage’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.81.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HGBL is 1.28, which has changed by 14,794.52% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,615.58% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HGBL has reached a high of $4.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3924, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6031.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HGBL traded about 205.57K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HGBL traded about 255.78k shares per day. A total of 36.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.57M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HGBL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 37.93k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 48.62k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.10% and a Short% of Float of 0.12%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.35 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.29. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.39 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $14.09M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.28M to a low estimate of $12.9M. As of the current estimate, Heritage Global Inc.’s year-ago sales were $11.06M, an estimated increase of 27.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.34M, an increase of 55.40% over than the figure of $27.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.28M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.4M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HGBL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $62.46M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $57.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $59.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $46.91M, up 27.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $62.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $64.25M and the low estimate is $61.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.