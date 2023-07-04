Understanding Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (MEC) through its ratios

In the latest session, Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (NYSE: MEC) closed at $13.17 up 5.70% from its previous closing price of $12.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 68837 shares were traded. MEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.42.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Mayville Engineering Company Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Reddy Jagadeesh A bought 13,617 shares for $9.55 per share. The transaction valued at 130,087 led to the insider holds 121,425 shares of the business.

Reddy Jagadeesh A bought 13,454 shares of MEC for $116,961 on Nov 03. The President & CEO now owns 109,608 shares after completing the transaction at $8.69 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Butz Todd M, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $7.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 14,499 and bolstered with 85,351 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MEC now has a Market Capitalization of 258.72M and an Enterprise Value of 375.71M. As of this moment, Mayville’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MEC has reached a high of $16.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.02.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MEC has traded an average of 153.18K shares per day and 306.63k over the past ten days. A total of 20.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.19M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MEC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 197.03k with a Short Ratio of 0.20M, compared to 99.27k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.96% and a Short% of Float of 2.29%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.77 and $0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.69. EPS for the following year is $1.16, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.46 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $145.36M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $150.1M to a low estimate of $142.69M. As of the current estimate, Mayville Engineering Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $138.34M, an estimated increase of 5.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $143.98M, an increase of 12.30% over than the figure of $5.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $147.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $141.56M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $576.99M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $563.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $568.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $539.39M, up 5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $595.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $616.3M and the low estimate is $573.45M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.