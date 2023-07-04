Understanding ON24 Inc. (ONTF) through its ratios

In the latest session, ON24 Inc. (NYSE: ONTF) closed at $8.25 up 1.60% from its previous closing price of $8.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 206605 shares were traded. ONTF stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.10.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ON24 Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Sharan Sharat sold 18,334 shares for $8.47 per share. The transaction valued at 155,223 led to the insider holds 2,543,242 shares of the business.

Sharan Sharat sold 18,334 shares of ONTF for $156,017 on Jun 14. The President and Chief Executive now owns 2,543,242 shares after completing the transaction at $8.51 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Blackie James, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $8.50 each. As a result, the insider received 84,982 and left with 375,281 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ONTF now has a Market Capitalization of 384.34M and an Enterprise Value of 76.94M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.41 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.44.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ONTF is 0.12, which has changed by -2,139.40% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,615.58% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ONTF has reached a high of $9.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.41.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ONTF has traded an average of 397.16K shares per day and 488.87k over the past ten days. A total of 47.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.79M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ONTF as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.39M with a Short Ratio of 1.39M, compared to 1.11M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.03% and a Short% of Float of 4.22%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.07, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.14 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $41.47M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $42M to a low estimate of $40.56M. As of the current estimate, ON24 Inc.’s year-ago sales were $48.24M, an estimated decrease of -14.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $39.77M, a decrease of -16.10% less than the figure of -$14.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $40.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $39M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ONTF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $164M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $162.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $163.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $190.87M, down -14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $157.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $168M and the low estimate is $154.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.