Understanding Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) through its ratios

In the latest session, Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) closed at $58.34 up 0.52% from its previous closing price of $58.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 52162 shares were traded. PLMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.53.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Palomar Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.06. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on May 16, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $64 from $59 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 when Christianson Jon sold 3,992 shares for $60.04 per share. The transaction valued at 239,672 led to the insider holds 76,401 shares of the business.

Uchida T Christopher sold 1,000 shares of PLMR for $58,100 on Jun 21. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 25,108 shares after completing the transaction at $58.10 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Christianson Jon, who serves as the President of the company, sold 2,008 shares for $60.09 each. As a result, the insider received 120,653 and left with 80,393 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLMR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.46B and an Enterprise Value of 1.45B. As of this moment, Palomar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLMR has reached a high of $95.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.20.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PLMR has traded an average of 154.10K shares per day and 210.61k over the past ten days. A total of 24.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.12M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PLMR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 393.35k with a Short Ratio of 0.39M, compared to 508.28k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.58% and a Short% of Float of 1.95%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.95 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.46 and $3.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.27. EPS for the following year is $3.85, with 10 analysts recommending between $4.06 and $3.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $300.48M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $306.2M to a low estimate of $295.2M. As of the current estimate, Palomar Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $218.69M, an estimated increase of 37.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $334.64M, an increase of 48.10% over than the figure of $37.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $341.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $316.4M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLMR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $881.87M, up 37.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.65B and the low estimate is $1.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.