Understanding Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) through its ratios

In the latest session, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX: PLG) closed at $1.40 down -1.41% from its previous closing price of $1.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 61398 shares were traded. PLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.90 and its Current Ratio is at 11.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLG now has a Market Capitalization of 140.43M and an Enterprise Value of 128.88M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLG has reached a high of $1.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5154, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5682.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PLG has traded an average of 204.49K shares per day and 101.15k over the past ten days. A total of 99.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.15M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PLG as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.41M with a Short Ratio of 1.41M, compared to 1.5M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.41% and a Short% of Float of 2.03%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $108.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $108.78M and the low estimate is $108.78M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -42.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.