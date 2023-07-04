Understanding Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (SHG) through its ratios

In the latest session, Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE: SHG) closed at $26.70 up 2.46% from its previous closing price of $26.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 88309 shares were traded. SHG stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.40.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SHG now has a Market Capitalization of 13.51B. As of this moment, Shinhan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.35.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SHG is 0.85, which has changed by -669.53% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,615.58% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SHG has reached a high of $36.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.82.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SHG has traded an average of 124.61K shares per day and 101.59k over the past ten days. A total of 525.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 424.19M. Insiders hold about 5.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SHG as of Jun 14, 2023 were 262.05k with a Short Ratio of 0.26M, compared to 421.56k on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SHG is 0.81, from 2,590.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9,938.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.74%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SHG, which recently paid a dividend on May 18, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 14, 2012 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.75, with high estimates of $1.75 and low estimates of $1.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $6.26, with 1 analysts recommending between $6.26 and $6.26.